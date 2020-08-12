Condom-Covered Street In Non-Residential Marsa Area Leads To Cleansing Orders

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Maltese man has flagged a street in Marsa covered in what he described as condoms and bodily fluids, leading to the local council’s mayor to call in the Cleansing Department.

“I was going to pick up some of my tools in the area, and I took notice of the street because of a strong smell of excrement in the air,” the man told Lovin Malta. “The smell alone was disgusting, and this is taken right near the Enemalta offices.”

The photo of a part of Triq Belt il-Ħażna, Marsa, shows scores of opened condoms and their wrapping covers littering the pavement.  

Since the image was uploaded a day ago, Marsa mayor Josef Azzopardi has asked the Cleansing Department for help in cleaning the area.

“The problem is that there are some areas with no or very few residents living there. These areas need upgrading, and unfortunately, abusers find these areas comfortable for their business,” Azzopardi said.

It is expected that the street will be cleaned in the coming hours.

