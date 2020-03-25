Condition Of Malta’s First Critical COVID-19 Patient Improves But He Remains In ITU

The condition of Malta’s first, and so far only, critical COVID-19 coronavirus patient has improved although he remains in intensive care, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed

Gauci said that the 61-year-old patient, who had developed complications related to bilateral pneumonia, remains in an “unstable” condition at ITU but his state is no longer critical.

She made this announcement while confirming the latest 19 COVID-19 patients, bringing the island’s total number up to 129. All the patients, besides the aforementioned 61-year-old, are believed to be in good condition and the majority of them are recovering at home in isolation.

With seven of the 19 new cases confirmed to be the result of community transmission from unknown people, Gauci reiterated her call on people to stay at home as much as possible and on employers to introduce remote working systems where possible and, if not possible, to screen their employees for symptoms.