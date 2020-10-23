‘Complete Disrespect’: Institute Of Maltese Journalists Slams Prime Minister For Not Wear A Mask When Taking Questions

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has slammed government officials including Prime Minister Robert Abela for not respecting COVID-19 measures at a press conference this morning.

“The IĠM is very disappointed at the complete disrespect with which government is treating the laws of Malta, journalists, the general public and the recommendations of the Superintendent of Public Health,” it wrote in a statement.

A photo captured this morning showed journalists and state officials huddled up in clear breach of social distancing rules, while Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to wear a mask when answering questions from the press.

“The picture speaks for itself. At an event which could have very easily been organised to include social distancing, this was heedlessly flouted by none other than Prime Minister Robert Abela himself.”

“It is safe to say that, without any form of measuring stick, this distance was not kept by the Prime Minister whose duty it is to set an example.”

Legal notice LN 402/2020 says that “the temporary removal of face masks shall be permissible in the following situations: …(d) during official public speaking provided that a physical distance of at least two (2) meters between individuals is maintained”.

The IĠM expressed solidarity with any journalist who chooses to walk away from such situations.

What do you make of this?