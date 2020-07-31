Community Policing To Be Expanded To 11 Maltese Localities

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over the next few weeks, the police force will be expanding their community policing scheme in the hopes of tackling crime at the source.

After holding a consultation session on “Community Policing In Your Locality,” the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement announced that it will continue its community policing programme in 11 new locations.

The locations have not yet been announced.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri emphasised that community representatives and the police “must be one team when protecting the community,” explaining that they are often the first point of reference for people in need of help.

“The community policing project is a crucial link in achieving this goal,” the minister reiterated.

The Commissioner of Police Angelo Gafa commented that such initiatives will allow police to work closer to citizens in a more personalised manner.

The community policing initiative was first piloted in Mellieħa to tackle community issues relating to parking or neighbourhood fighting. According the the Police Force, community policing has led to an increase in people’s trust in the police force.

What do you think about the initiative?

