Committee Appointed To Scrutinise Vitals Hosptial Deal, Abela Says, Promising Results In The Coming Weeks

A committee has already been appointed to scrutinise the controversial Vitals Global Healthcare hospital deal, Prime Minister Robert Abela has revealed, promising to deliver a result within the coming weeks.

“I want a stocktake of the entire situation, every agreement that was signed,” Abela told a rally in Qormi.

The committee is composed of representatives from the civil service, Health Ministry, and Finance Minister. However, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is currently subject to a magisterial inquiry over his involvement in the allegedly corrupt deal.

Abela said that the committee will work on four basic principles: “in the interest of health, the interest of the country, the interest of finances, and the interest of integrity, honesty, and transparency.”

“Transparency on every decision if the way forward. You have the right to scrutinise every decision, this is the vision for the country moving forward,” Abela said.

Yesterday, PN Leader Adrian Delia published the evaluation report into the deal, which revealed that a person on the three-man panel to assess the agreement was a Nexia BT representative. The accountancy firm opened up secret offshore companies for Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri; while they have also received millions in direct orders.

“The government has kept this document hidden to hide its own premeditated theft… I have already said this: this was a plan to earn millions from a premeditated failure,” Delia said.

Abela, who was speaking in his home town of Qormi, left one biting remark for the embattled PN leader.

“I don’t need invitations from Delia to show me what good governance is. Believe me, he is the last person who should be teaching such lessons,” Abela said.