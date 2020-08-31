Collision In Tower Road Locks Sliema Down Temporarily

A car driving in the opposite lane of a main road in Sliema led to a collision with a public bus, locking the street down and forcing no less than six other buses to get stuck nearby.

The accident, which occurred in Tower Road, Sliema, led to the road being closed as emergency responders were called to the scene.

It is unknown exactly what led to the collision, though the car was left in the opposite lane after colliding with the front of a bus.

After that first bus was damaged, other buses were left unable to pass as they would have had to drive along the opposite lane. While motorists were being urged to avoid the area, Malta Public Transport officials have confirmed that bus schedules have returned to normal and the traffic buildup has been addressed.

