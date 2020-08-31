د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Collision In Tower Road Locks Sliema Down Temporarily

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A car driving in the opposite lane of a main road in Sliema led to a collision with a public bus, locking the street down and forcing no less than six other buses to get stuck nearby.

The accident, which occurred in Tower Road, Sliema, led to the road being closed as emergency responders were called to the scene.

It is unknown exactly what led to the collision, though the car was left in the opposite lane after colliding with the front of a bus.

After that first bus was damaged, other buses were left unable to pass as they would have had to drive along the opposite lane. While motorists were being urged to avoid the area, Malta Public Transport officials have confirmed that bus schedules have returned to normal and the traffic buildup has been addressed.

Cover photo: Malta Road Traffic Updates

Tag someone from Sliema

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech Requests Bail: ‘Claim Release Would Create Public Disorder Is A Fantasy’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK