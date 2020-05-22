Coffee Morning Anyone? Malta’s Tourism Leaders Head To Caffe Cordina On First Day Of Reopening

It’s a big day for restaurants and cafes: today their doors open for in-house service after two months of idleness. This morning, Malta’s tourism leaders headed straight for Caffe Cordina, one of the oldest cafes in the capital, in a sign that they believe it is safe to eat out once again.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli joined her Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, Malta Tourism Authority CEO and Chairman Johann Buttigieg and Gavin Gulia and other officials for their first coffee in the new COVID-19 transitionary phase.

“This is our beloved capital city. As of today, we are breathing life back into Malta as we start reopening our cafeterias and restaurants. This is our Malta,” she wrote on her Facebook page.