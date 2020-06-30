Coffee Lovers Rejoice: A New Gourmet Espresso Bar Has Opened In Mosta’s Pjazza

A new coffee spot with a focus on creating a gourmet and caffeinated experienced has opened up in the heart of Mosta. Mumenti just opened yesterday, but with everyone from Owen Leuellen to Dav Jr already stopping by, it looks like it could a new hit for coffee-lovers looking for something a bit more upscale and with a creative touch.

Mumenti uses Maltese roasters Lot 61’s incredible coffee beans for maximum flavour in each cup, and their menu covers all the bases, from iced coffees to cold brews and even some rarer drinks.

Not only do they have all your favourites, from flat whites to double espressos, but they’ve also got some cool specialities like Dirty Chai as well as their Espresso Tonic, perfect for hangovers, apparently. And it’s not just about the final result – they also offer various types of brewing methods, from standard to Aeropress to V 60 to Chemex.