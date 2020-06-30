Coffee Lovers Rejoice: A New Gourmet Espresso Bar Has Opened In Mosta’s Pjazza
A new coffee spot with a focus on creating a gourmet and caffeinated experienced has opened up in the heart of Mosta.
Mumenti just opened yesterday, but with everyone from Owen Leuellen to Dav Jr already stopping by, it looks like it could a new hit for coffee-lovers looking for something a bit more upscale and with a creative touch.
Dyan the man behind MUMENTI is thrilled to announce that as from next Monday, the espresso bar will open its doors ! We look foward to see all your beautiful smiles…. let’s create moments! Until then we would like to thank you for all the support you had given us in this coffee journey! . . #mumenti #espressobar #mosta #malta #coffeelove #coffeetime #coffeeaddict
Mumenti uses Maltese roasters Lot 61’s incredible coffee beans for maximum flavour in each cup, and their menu covers all the bases, from iced coffees to cold brews and even some rarer drinks.
Good morning beautiful people ???? For the time being opening hours are the following MON – SAT 7:30am – 2pm / 4:30pm – Till late SUNDAY 7.30am – 2pm Thank you all who visited so far ???? #MUMENTITeam . . #mumenti #espressobar #malta #coffee #coffeelover #nights #morning #coffeetime
Not only do they have all your favourites, from flat whites to double espressos, but they’ve also got some cool specialities like Dirty Chai as well as their Espresso Tonic, perfect for hangovers, apparently.
And it’s not just about the final result – they also offer various types of brewing methods, from standard to Aeropress to V 60 to Chemex.
Situated right next door to Sphinx Pastizzeria near Mosta Rotunda, Mumenti could be the next place in Malta to elevate the humble coffee bean.
They’ve just opened yesterday, but it could be one to watch, especially if you love yourself a good cuppa.