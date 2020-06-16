Cocaine And €45,000 Cash Raid Leads To Arrest Of Three Men In Għarghur

د . إAEDSRر . س

Three men have been arrested after being found with cocaine and a large amount of cash.

The three men, aged 28, 31 and 53, were arrested following an operation in Għarghur yesterday after days of surveillance. A raid was carried out where an undisclosed amount of cocaine as well as €45,000 were found.

The men were arrested and taken to the Floriana police depot for further investigation.

Investigations following the raid will continue; however the 28-year-old is set to be charged in court today.

