Clubbing In Malta Is Back: Here Are All The Parties Announced So Far

Malta hasn’t taken to the public dancefloor and partied in months – unless you count those dudes in Sliema who couldn’t help themselves. But with the Prime Minister officially announcing Malta’s public emergency done and dusted, with the 75-person limit on gatherings to be lifted within weeks, several major clubs and event promoters are getting back in gear after missing the opening of the traditional summer season in May. Here are some of the coolest events already announced to be going down in Malta as we seemingly enter the tail-end of the COVID-19 crisis.

1. G7/Sound Salon Fridays One of the biggest nights on the island returns this Friday under new safety measures. Healthcare workers are being given free entrance – they just need to email G7 or SS ahead of Friday.

2. Saturdays at UNO One of Malta’s most prolific clubbing villages, UNO will be returning this Saturday with some of their biggest names on the line-up, also under safety measures.

3. Havana Paceville’s Havana opened last Wednesday with strict regulations in place. Since then, they’ve decided to keep their doors open under social distancing protocols.

4. Bring It Back Bring It Back had to postpone a sold-out event back in Easter, but will be making up for it with all your favourite classic singalongs on 28th June.

5. District One of the most popular tech-house nights on the island returns Friday 26th.

6. The Guest List One of the biggest house nights throughout the summer, The Guest List will be bringing you summer vibes starting this Saturday.

7. A Little Crush Every Wednesday at Surfside, this chilled back event by the sea is something to look forward to every summer season.

8. Gringos Another UNO night, Gringos will be back with all their friends every Saturday, at Treehaus.

9. Black Plague Malta’s most important underground trap event, the Black Plague team have mysteriously put up a poster and event for 11th July, with very little information ahead of their return.

10. Class Similarly devoid of too much information, one of Malta’s most popular cult nostalgia parties just put up a date earlier today, promising more information soon.

11. Café Del Mar Sundays One of the most beautiful seaside spots and events in Malta, this is a popular way to end the weekend for many.