د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Clubbing In Malta Is Back: Here Are All The Parties Announced So Far

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta hasn’t taken to the public dancefloor and partied in months – unless you count those dudes in Sliema who couldn’t help themselves.

But with the Prime Minister officially announcing Malta’s public emergency done and dusted, with the 75-person limit on gatherings to be lifted within weeks, several major clubs and event promoters are getting back in gear after missing the opening of the traditional summer season in May.

Here are some of the coolest events already announced to be going down in Malta as we seemingly enter the tail-end of the COVID-19 crisis.

1. G7/Sound Salon Fridays

One of the biggest nights on the island returns this Friday under new safety measures. Healthcare workers are being given free entrance – they just need to email G7 or SS ahead of Friday.

2. Saturdays at UNO

One of Malta’s most prolific clubbing villages, UNO will be returning this Saturday with some of their biggest names on the line-up, also under safety measures.

3. Havana

Paceville’s Havana opened last Wednesday with strict regulations in place. Since then, they’ve decided to keep their doors open under social distancing protocols.

4. Bring It Back

Bring It Back had to postpone a sold-out event back in Easter, but will be making up for it with all your favourite classic singalongs on 28th June.

5. District

One of the most popular tech-house nights on the island returns Friday 26th.

6. The Guest List

One of the biggest house nights throughout the summer, The Guest List will be bringing you summer vibes starting this Saturday.

7. A Little Crush

Every Wednesday at Surfside, this chilled back event by the sea is something to look forward to every summer season.

8. Gringos

Another UNO night, Gringos will be back with all their friends every Saturday, at Treehaus.

9. Black Plague

Malta’s most important underground trap event, the Black Plague team have mysteriously put up a poster and event for 11th July, with very little information ahead of their return.

10. Class

Similarly devoid of too much information, one of Malta’s most popular cult nostalgia parties just put up a date earlier today, promising more information soon.

11. Café Del Mar Sundays

One of the most beautiful seaside spots and events in Malta, this is a popular way to end the weekend for many.

Are you a club-owner or event promoter with an event coming up? Contact us at hello@lovinmalta.com

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Knew Of Serious Lawrence Cutajar Allegations When He Was Made Government Consultant, MP Claims

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK