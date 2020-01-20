د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Clint Camilleri Appointed Gozo Minister With Anton Refalo Taking Agriculture And Fisheries Ministry

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Clint Camilleri has been appointed the Minister for Gozo following Justyne Caruana’s resignation, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had initially promoted Camilleri Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Rights, and Consumer Protection, having served as a Parliamentary Secretary with a similar portfolio in Joseph Muscat’s cabinet.

The news would have been a blow to former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, who would have been eyeing a role following Caruana’s resignation.

However, he has been promoted to Camilleri’s position.

Caruana resigned after the revelation of her husband’s intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Her husband is Silvio Valletta, the former Deputy Police Commissioner who was forced out of the investigation for his conflict of interest.

READ NEXT: Ex-FIAU Head Says There Was Enough Evidence For Police To Treat Keith Schembri Case With Urgency

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK