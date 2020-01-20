Clint Camilleri Appointed Gozo Minister With Anton Refalo Taking Agriculture And Fisheries Ministry

Clint Camilleri has been appointed the Minister for Gozo following Justyne Caruana’s resignation, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had initially promoted Camilleri Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Rights, and Consumer Protection, having served as a Parliamentary Secretary with a similar portfolio in Joseph Muscat’s cabinet.

The news would have been a blow to former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, who would have been eyeing a role following Caruana’s resignation.

However, he has been promoted to Camilleri’s position.

Caruana resigned after the revelation of her husband’s intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Her husband is Silvio Valletta, the former Deputy Police Commissioner who was forced out of the investigation for his conflict of interest.