د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

City Car Overturns At Tal-Balal Roundabout

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A city car overturned at the Tal-Balal roundabout in Naxxar at 10.45 this morning, causing traffic congestion in the roads leading up to it.

No one was injured in the accident, although police cars and an ambulance were at the scene.

The Tal-Balal Road was recently the subject of controversy.

Almost a year after roadworks were finished, the Transport Ministry refused to reveal whether or not a compliance certificate has been issued for the road.

A compliance certificate, issued by the Planning Authority, is meant to be signed by an architect following the completion of a project. Having said that, no architect is known to hace signed off Tal-Balal road’s compliance certificate.

This comes after Times of Malta reported a flurry of illegalities along the road back in September 2019.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Robert Arrigo Says Business Links To Yorgen Fenech Started With His Late Father And Were Outlined In MP’s Assets Declaration

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK