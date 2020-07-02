City Car Overturns At Tal-Balal Roundabout
A city car overturned at the Tal-Balal roundabout in Naxxar at 10.45 this morning, causing traffic congestion in the roads leading up to it.
No one was injured in the accident, although police cars and an ambulance were at the scene.
The Tal-Balal Road was recently the subject of controversy.
Almost a year after roadworks were finished, the Transport Ministry refused to reveal whether or not a compliance certificate has been issued for the road.
A compliance certificate, issued by the Planning Authority, is meant to be signed by an architect following the completion of a project. Having said that, no architect is known to hace signed off Tal-Balal road’s compliance certificate.
This comes after Times of Malta reported a flurry of illegalities along the road back in September 2019.