City Car Overturns At Tal-Balal Roundabout

A city car overturned at the Tal-Balal roundabout in Naxxar at 10.45 this morning, causing traffic congestion in the roads leading up to it.

The Tal-Balal Road was recently the subject of controversy.

Almost a year after roadworks were finished, the Transport Ministry refused to reveal whether or not a compliance certificate has been issued for the road.

A compliance certificate, issued by the Planning Authority, is meant to be signed by an architect following the completion of a project. Having said that, no architect is known to hace signed off Tal-Balal road’s compliance certificate.

This comes after Times of Malta reported a flurry of illegalities along the road back in September 2019.

What do you make of this?