‘Chronically Ill’ 88-Year Old Woman Passes Away After Testing Positive For COVID-19

An 88-year old woman passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing Malta’s virus death toll up to 55.

The victim had tested positive on 20th October and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 21st October.

She was receiving care at Mater Dei Hospital prior to her death earlier this morning.

Health authorities said that the 88-year old was suffering from other chronic illnesses.

Earlier today, a 70-year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 also passed away.

RIP