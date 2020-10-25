د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Chronically Ill’ 75-Year-Old Man Dies Due To COVID-19 In Malta

A 75-year-old man has passed away from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today, making him Malta’s 52nd death due to the coronavirus.

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 on the 23rd October, and was taken to Mater Dei earlier today, where he died shortly afterwards. 

The ministry noted the man suffered from another chronic disease.

Authorities expressed their condolences to the family, while reminding everyone to follow social distancing and health guidelines.

Earlier this morning, an 82-year-old man was Malta’s 51st COVID-19 death.

RIP

