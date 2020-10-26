د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Chronically Ill’ 72-Year-Old Man Dies Due To COVID-19 In Malta

A 72-year-old man has passed away from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today, making him Malta’s 53rd COVID-19 death.

The man had tested positive for the virus on the 10th October and was taken to Mater Dei on the 18th October.

The ministry noted the man suffered from another chronic disease.

Authorities expressed their condolences to the family, while reminding everyone to follow social distancing and health guidelines. His death comes after another two people passed away due to the virus yesterday.

