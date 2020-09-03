Christian Pandolfino’s Sister Thanks Police For Their ‘Stellar Work’ In Sliema Double Murder Case

د . إAEDSRر . س

The sister of murder victim Christian Pandolfino has taken to Facebook to applaud Maltese police for their commendable work in solving her brother’s case.

“My family and I wholeheartedly wish to thank the Commissioner of Police, the lead investigators James Grech and Colin Sheldon, the rest of the police force and all those involved,” Daniela Pandolfino said.

“The stellar work that they have performed is impressive, to say the least, and these dedicated people deserve praise where praise is due!”

Pandolfino, along with his partner Ivor Maciejowski, was shot dead in his Sliema home on August 18th.

He was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.

Items stolen from the house were found in the getaway car and on Muka’s person.

So far, two people have been charged for the double murder, Daniel Muka, an Albanian man with a known criminal history, and Viktor Dragomanski, a Northen Macedonian man who worked as a security officer for a private company and recently for a Paceville establishment.

Meanwhile, a third suspect allegedly involved in the double murder has been arrested in a hotel in Cádiz, Spain after local police issued a European Arrest Warrant against him after attempting to flee last week.

Police work on the investigation has been praised by many for their stellar efforts in apprehending all three murder suspects.

What do you make of the police’s work in this case ?

