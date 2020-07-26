د . إAEDSRر . س

Chris Fearne Urges Malta To Be ‘More Responsible Than Ever’ In Containing COVID-19

Health Minister Chris Fearne has urged people to be “more responsible than ever” in containing the spread of COVID-19, warning challenges have increased now the economy has reopened.

Amid reports that Malta has confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases, its highest figure in two months, Fearne said people must make a stronger effort than ever to ensure its success in containing the pandemic isn’t thrown away.

“Malta has made a huge success [of the pandemic],” he told an extraordinary general conference of the Labour Party.

“Other health ministers have written to me to ask for advice and citizens of other countries have asked me whether they can move to Malta,” he said. “Our success allowed us to reopen the economy. Obviously we couldn’t and can’t leave Malta closed, we couldn’t and can’t leave social life closed and we couldn’t and can’t leave the economy closed.”

“However, now we are opening up, it’s time to be more responsible than ever before. We must be smart, hardworking, careful and responsible to ensure we can keep enjoying our success.”

