Chris Fearne To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Press Conference Live From Valletta
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne will be addressing a press conference at 5:30pm today with updates on the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.
Lovin Malta will be streaming the conference live below once it begins.
LIVE: Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne addresses a press conference following an emergency cabinet meeting amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, March 26, 2020