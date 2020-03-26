Chris Fearne To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Press Conference Live From Valletta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne will be addressing a press conference at 5:30pm today with updates on the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.

Lovin Malta will be streaming the conference live below once it begins.

LIVE: Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne addresses a press conference following an emergency cabinet meeting amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, March 26, 2020

