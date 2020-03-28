Chris Fearne Says WHO Considers Malta ‘Model Country’ In Dealing With COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has said the World Health Organisation has called Malta a ‘model country’ in dealing with COVID-19.

This was announced at a press conference today, at Gozo’s General Hospital discussing preventative measures for the island and preparations for possible cases of COVID-19.

Fearne urged the public to continue cooperating with authorities and following government measures to control the spread of coronavirus, calling current results “encouraging.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced 10 new cases of coronavirus, adding up to 149 cases in total.

The government has rolled out drastic but necessary measures over the past weeks to combat a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta.

The state has blocked all flights and closed all non-essential shops, non-essential services, bars, restaurants, and gyms, among others.

Meanwhile, all schools and educational establishments will remain closed until the next scholastic year.

Malta has also underwent a major testing campaign, swabbing close to 4,000 people in a matter of weeks, one of the highest per capita in Europe.