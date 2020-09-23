Chris Fearne Rubbishes Adrian Delia’s Justice Letter As ‘Theatrics’

Adrian Delia should have walked to the Tax Department instead of the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, the Labour Party prodded following the PN leader’s political stunt this afternoon.

Following a court sitting on the dubious Vital Global Health hospital deal, Delia delivered a hand-written letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne to join in the fight against corruption.

However, Fearne was clearly not amused, and rubbished the stunt as “theatrics”.

“Dr. Delia likes to turn up without notice. While I heard what he had to say, I am not going to get involved in the internal fight within the factions of the Nationalist Party. Maltese politics deserves seriousness and not theatrics,” he said in a tweet.