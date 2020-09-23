Chris Fearne Rubbishes Adrian Delia’s Justice Letter As ‘Theatrics’
Adrian Delia should have walked to the Tax Department instead of the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, the Labour Party prodded following the PN leader’s political stunt this afternoon.
Following a court sitting on the dubious Vital Global Health hospital deal, Delia delivered a hand-written letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne to join in the fight against corruption.
However, Fearne was clearly not amused, and rubbished the stunt as “theatrics”.
“Dr. Delia likes to turn up without notice. While I heard what he had to say, I am not going to get involved in the internal fight within the factions of the Nationalist Party. Maltese politics deserves seriousness and not theatrics,” he said in a tweet.
Dott Delia għoġbu jiġi jżurni bla mistenni. Waqt li lqajtu u smajtu, mhux se nitħalla li nintuża fil-ġlied intern bejn fazzjonijiet fil-PN. Dwar materja ta’ interess nazzjonali m’għandix bżonn il-gwida tal-avukat Delia. Il-politikà Maltija serjetà jixirqilha, mhux tejatrini.
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) September 23, 2020
The Labour Party went a step further with its jabs, musing that Delia should have walked to the tax department instead, referring to his own tax issues.
Vitals Global Healthcare was chosen as the preferred bidder for a concession operating the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital in 2015. There have long been allegations of major corruption in the deal, with the National Audit Office finding evidence of collusion.
Just 21 months into operations, VGH was forced to sell its concession to Steward Healthcare, leaving €36 million debt.
Delia has made the deal a key issue during his tenure as Opposition Leader, using the courts to push forward progress on the questionable deal.
