Chris Fearne Promises Serious Investigation Into Karin Grech, Oil Scandal And Adrian Delia: ‘No One Will Be Above The Law’

Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne has promised to give the police all the necessary resources to crack some old, major cases, including the assassination of Karin Grech, the oil scandal and the alleged money laundering from Soho prostitution involving PN leader Adrian Delia.

At a political activity yesterday, Fearne noted that 42 years have now passed since 15-year-old Karin Grech was killed by a letter bomb that was addressed to her father, Prof. Edwin Grech, and no one has been brought to justice yet.

“I don’t want to compare assassinations and murders with each other; all violent acts are wrong and condemnable and this government did the right thing when it gave the police and the courts all the necessary resources to solve the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he said. “However, I also want to see the police and authorities given the same resources to solve the case of Karin Grech. Justice must take place in this country and it must be truly blind, regardless whether the people involved are Labourites or Nationalists.”