Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne gave a confusing reply to defend Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s now-rubbished claims that the protagonists of Malta’s EU accession negotiations had also received limited edition Bvlgari watches purchased by George Fenech, the father of Yorgen Fenech.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Fearne said that while Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia, passed on watch number 17 to Muscat, there were at least another 16 that were unaccounted for.

“I never received anything. Whoever received them, I don’t know,” Fearne said.

In reality, nobody has ever reported that the Fenechs bought 17 watches. Lovin Malta is informed that George Fenech bought six watches. It is not clear whether any others were given out as gifts, to politicians or otherwise.

Fearne was approached by the newsroom following Muscat’s claim that the protagonists of Malta’s EU accession negotiations had also received a 2004 limited edition Bvlgari watch.

However, the protagonists, Prime Ministers Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi, former PN leader Simon Busuttil, Richard Cachia Caruana and Joe Borg, have all denied receiving watches.

Muscat only raised the issue when it was revealed that he received said watch from Yorgen Fenech, the Tumas Group businessman charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The watch was first purchased by Fenech’s father, George, who has since passed away.

Beyond the watch, Fenech also gifted Muscat expensive wine totalling in the thousands at the Prime Minister’s exclusive birthday party at Girgenti last February.

Asked whether he believed that Muscat had any evidence to back up his claims or whether he was simply engaging in spin to avoid the issue at hand, Fearne deflected, opening with the assurance that he never received a gift from Fenech.

“Who received them, I don’t know. I know that according to the papers, Fenech bought 17 watches. It seems that there are, at least 16 more, where they are, I don’t know,” he said.

Muscat will step down as Prime Minister on 12th January following the political crisis brought on by the links between his office and the murder of Caruana Galizia, but will stay on as an MP.

Fearne and Robert Abela are battling out for his position, with an election taking place on the same weekend as Muscat’s departure.

