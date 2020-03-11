د . إAEDSRر . س

Chris Fearne Confirms Hand Sanitiser Thefts From Mater Dei As Prime Minister Urges Businesses Not To Inflate Prices

Some hand sanitisers, intended to protect people from the COVID-19 coronavirus, have been stolen from Mater Dei, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

“Personal hygiene and hand washing is crucial and we are placing hand sanitisers in public spaces such as schools and hospitals,” Fearne told a press conference today. “Unfortunately, some irresponsible people have stolen hand sanitisers from hospitals and possibly other places.”

“It’s fine to use hand sanitisers fairly but it’s wrong to steal four or five of them and take them home with you. We’ve replied the stolen ones but a sense of civic duty is required from everyone.”

Healthcare professionals flagged the thefts to Lovin Malta today and urged the public to be more responsible.

“We are more at risk of spreading this virus than most – we are in hospital, going from ward to ward, leaving the hospital and then returning,” they said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela urged businesses not to take advantage of the market and inflate the price of hand sanitisers by exaggerated amounts.

“Now is not the time to capitalise on the situation; those who truly need these essential products shouldn’t find themselves in a situation where they will have to pay three times as much for it.”

