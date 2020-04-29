د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Chris Fearne Clarifies Hairdressers Can’t Be Fined For Working At Their Clients’ Homes After His Facebook Account Says They Can

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Confusion has surrounded the situation of hairdressers and beauty therapists after the police and Health Minister Chris Fearne appeared to issue conflicting advice over whether it is legal for them to work at clients’ homes or not.

After the police said it is not against the law for hairdressers to work from clients’ homes, a beauty therapist reached out to Fearne through his official Facebook account to clarify the situation.

The person behind the minister’s account responded that hairdressers caught working at people’s homes will be fined, and this exchange was made public on social media. 

Lovin Malta reached out to Fearne to clarify the situation and this was his response.

“While the health authorities greatly discourage hairdressers from visiting their clients’ homes as this poses a health risk to both the hairdresser, the client and their families, it is not illegal per se and therefore no they cannot get fined by the Police.”

Lovin Malta is informed that Fearne didn’t write those Facebook messages to the beauty therapist himself.

Fearne’s official response echoes what Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci had to say about the situation today.

“We must remember that, although the legal notice doesn’t say [hairdressers cannot work at people’s homes], hairdressers, beauticians or other people offering these non-essential services will be placing both themselves and their clients at risk, particularly if they’re elderly or vulnerable,” she said.

“People visiting people’s houses to offer these services goes against the concept of social distancing we are promoting so as to control this situation.”

READ NEXT: 'Malta Has Forgotten Victims Of Horrific Open-Top Bus Tragedy': Scottish Man Left In Coma Questions Authorities’ Silence

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK