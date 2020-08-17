WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci To Address 11am Press Conference

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver a press conference at 11am.

No details were given on what the press conference will be about. However, yesterday Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that the government will introduce new COVID-19 restrictions today. This came after a meeting with Gauci and Fearne.

Abela has suggested introducing mandatory testing for arrivals and social distancing measures.

Malta’s active cases are now at 537, but that is only because figures no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. There were 63 new patients and 11 recoveries announced yesterday.

Malta’s medical union is calling for any gathering of any kind of more than ten people to be banned with immediate effect. Masks wearing and social distancing must be compulsory and enforced.

Meanwhile, all Maltese citizens returning from abroad should be requested to swab or quarantine on arrival, while tourists should be obliged to swab 72 hours before visiting the island.

