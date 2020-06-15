Fearne Urges Social Distancing At Weddings And Feasts As Mass Gatherings Are Allowed

Health authorities are still advising for social distancing to take place at any summer weddings and feasts despite the removal of all COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our recommendations remain for social distancing. We must remain vigilant,” Health Minister Chris Fearne said at a press conference earlier today.

“We had one case today, so the virus is still with us and the majority of cases we had in recent days were related to one cluster,” he continued.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that Malta is no longer in a public health emergency and practically removed all COVID-19 restrictions including the 75-person limit on public gathering.

Although mass events can take place, health authorities are still erring on the side of caution and are advising against weddings and summer feasts for the time being.

“Social distancing is still important so we recommend that you avoid large crowds. But this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t live,” ended Fearne.

Malta continues to confirm new COVID-19 cases on the daily with one new case today and zero recoveries.

