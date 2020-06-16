Chris Cardona To Step Down As Labour Party Deputy Leader After Prime Minister Asks For His Resignation

Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked for the resignation of Labour Party Deputy Leader Chris Cardona, who will step down in the coming hours.

“Over the past few hours, I talked to Chris Cardona and communicated my wish that he no longer remains Labour Party deputy leader. He will be resigning in the coming hours and subsequently a contest for deputy leader will take place,” Abela told Malta Today.

The decision comes in the wake of serious allegations against Cardona in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cardona’s name has continuously come up during the case with details of his relationship with Alfred Degiorgio that included burner phones, family jobs, and marijuana procurement emerging.

Anthony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti was named in court as the potential middleman “whose name starts with ‘B’” between Cardona and Degiorgio during lawyer Jason Azzopardi’s questioning of state witness Melvin Theuma over an alleged €350,000 fee for the murder revealed in secret recordings

He has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, saying the information was fed to Theuma as part of an “evil and malignant” plot to frame him for Caruana Galizia’s murder. He warned that his resignation as Deputy Party Leader would only make allegations more believable.

Theuma revealed another link between the Degiorgios and Cardona. He claimed that Alfred’s brother, Mario once mentioned David Gatt, who sent a message that if the Degiorgios pinned the blame on Cardona, he would kill them.

