Chris Cardona Set To Leave Politics After Finding A Job In The Pharmaceutical Industry

PL deputy leader and former Economy Minister Chris Cardona is set to depart from Malta’s political scene after landing a job with a major pharmaceutical company.

Cardona was left out of Robert Abela’s new Cabinet after rejecting the new Prime Minister’s offer for a ministerial role and Lovin Malta is reliably informed that he plans to depart from politics and join the pharmaceutical industry, which used to fall under his ministerial portfolio.

Earlier today, Cardona told MaltaToday that he wants to take a step back and spend more time with his family but that he will retain his position as PL deputy leader for party affairs. However, he was coy when asked whether he will contest the next general election, saying he will decide at a later stage and the it all depends on what the party needs.

Cardona is one of Malta’s most veteran MPs, having served in Parliament in every legislature since 1996.

He was appointed Economy Minister in 2013, where he presided over a period of record economic growth and low unemployment and spearheaded legislation to attract the medical cannabis industry to Malta.