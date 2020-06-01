Chris Cardona Dismisses Middleman’s Claims Of Overdose And Funneling Money To Daphne’s Killers As ‘Lies And Nonsense’

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona fired a short dismissal to claims made under oath that he passed on money to one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s alleged killers and suffered an overdose while crumbling under the worry of the murder.

Lovin Malta reached out to Cardona immediately following middleman Melvin Theuma’s sensational testimony, namely Cardona’s use of an alleged middleman to pass on money to Alfred Degiorgio, his relationship with Tony Il-Bigly, and his alleged hospitalisation from an overdose.

“Lies and nonsense,” Cardona said in a short reply. He did not provide further comments.

Under questioning of lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Theuma said that either Yorgen Fenech or Johann Cremona showed him a photo of the alleged middleman. Cremona is the business partner of Fenech in the gaming company Best Play. Cremona is also a good friend of Theuma.

“His name began with B. This was the middleman between Cardona and Fulu. I’m not sure who showed me that photo, whether Johann or Yorgen. But the police showed me that photo too,” Theuma said.

“He was worried because of Daphne’s murder. Fenech told me he had swallowed some pills, and that is why he was admitted to the hospital. He’s quite sure of what he’s saying,” he continued.

Cardona was the focus of today’s sitting, with previous revelations that his number was the only one found on one of Alfred Degiorgio’s phones emerging once again. According to Theuma, Fenech said that Cardona and Degiorgio spoke regularly.

Cardona was ousted as Economy Minister during last year’s political crisis after he was the subject of an alleged frame-up attempt over the murder. He was not retained in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s cabinet and recently stepped down as an MP. He is still the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

