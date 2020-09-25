Chinese Woman Jailed For Five Years After Running Prostitution Racket Out Of Her Balzan Massage Parlour

A Chinese national living in Ħamrun named Lin Han has been ordered to serve a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of human trafficking and running a prostitution racket out of her Ħal Balzan massage parlour.

Police investigations, which have been ongoing for the last seven years, unveiled how Han had coerced several Chinese women into signing work contracts under different conditions to those which had been promised to them.

Essentially, the women would travel all the way from China to Malta, expecting legitimate work – but upon arrival, they’d have their passports confiscated and were forced to work as prostitutes.

The police spoke to a total of over 200 clients who would frequently attend the parlour throughout the course of their investigations.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima ordered the confiscation of €24,000 which were found in Lin Han’s home, whilst ensuring the protection of victims who were illegally trafficked.