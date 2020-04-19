Chinese Embassy Unveils Plans For Their New Home On 20,000 Square Metres Of Green Land In Pembroke

Malta’s Chinese Embassy has unveiled its plans to turn almost 20,000 square meters of agricultural land in Pembroke into its new home.

While within the development zone, the 19,000 square metre site lies just 280m away from a Special Area of Conservation within Pembroke that’s protected under flora, fauna, and natural habitats regulations.

The site, located on Suffolk Street, is right behind St Catherine’s school and neighbours the Labour Party’s Australia Hall, which has fallen into utter disrepair over the last few years.

Heritage watchdogs are already warning on the effect the development could have on nearby buildings, with three separate protected buildings within a 100-metre radius.

The Chinese government had purchased the land from the government in 2015 in a deal worth around €7,880,000, one of many government-sanctioned sales of public land under the current administration.

However, the Chinese government had first earmarked the site way back in 2007, with the Ambassador reaching out to the government over a 10,000 square metre plot in Pembroke.

Meanwhile, the land transfer was only possible after the previous Nationalist Administration amended local plans to allow the construction of an embassy on the stretch of green land. The site, it should be noted, had always been earmarked for development.

The agreement in 2015 was approved by both government and the opposition.

Public representations for the development will remain open until 29th April 2020. The site has so far received several complaints from citizens urging the Planning Authority to shoot down the application.