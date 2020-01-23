Children’s Home Director Threatens Legal Action If ‘Defamatory’ Paedophile Priest Float Makes Its Way To Valletta Carnival

The director of a children’s home is threatening legal action if a ‘defamatory’ float depicting Archbishop Charles Scicluna in front of the home makes it way to carnival next month.

However, since it was uploaded, the sketch has stirred strong reactions from the ecclesiastical sphere.

Fr Louis Mallia, the director of the home, even threatened to take any necessary action if the float makes its way to the streets of Valletta next month.

“Just like other children, the children at the home will be celebrating carnival, and they will be quite shocked to see their home being made fun of on such a defamatory float,” Fr Mallia told Times of Malta.

“This float is malicious and libellous and we will take all necessary action.”

In 2011, St Joseph’s Home became the subject of several sexual abuse cases which ended in two Maltese priests being found guilty for sexually abusing teenage boys living in the home.

In addition to the sketch, float workers also uploaded a picture of the float being made with the caption: “Let children come to me… shhh don’t tell them anything”.

