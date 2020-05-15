Children In Malta Who Contracted COVID-19 Did Not Develop Related Inflammatory Syndrome

د . إAEDSRر . س

All children in Malta who have contracted coronavirus disease have not developed any related syndrome linked to the virus, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed earlier today.

The good news follows a statement issued by the United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention which warned of the possibility of a new inflammatory syndrome in children believed to be related to COVID-19.

“Children who have contracted coronavirus all remain in a stable condition.”

“Those who tested positive and were told to stay at home are being monitored by a paediatrician in case any other complications developed.”

“So far no child has had any complications as the ones discussed,” Gauci said at a press conference.

There have been a considerable amount of inflammatory conditions reported in children across Europe, notably in France, Italy and several US states, with UK doctors first reporting the syndrome in April.

In New York, one of the worst-hit states by COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said health authorities are investigating 110 cases of the new syndrome.

The majority of reported patients are connected to a previous or current infection with the novel coronavirus.

