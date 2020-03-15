د . إAEDSRر . س

Children All Over Malta Create Rainbow Posters With Hopeful Messages Of Vigilance

Children all over Malta are making good use of their time on school lockdown by creating posters that promote vigilance and hope in the time of the Coronavirus.

Photos shared by blogger Life of Mum D show dozens of posters being created by children and hung up outside homes and balconies.

Many feature rainbows and positive messages like ‘Stay inside’, ‘Things will be ok’, and ‘Respect each other and things will get better’.

