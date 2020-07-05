Charmaine Gauci Urges People To Keep Wearing Masks: ‘It Makes Me Caring, Not Weak, Scared Or Controlled’

The Superintendent of Public Health shared a post which is going viral online and which urges people to wear masks for the sake of vulnerable people they may encounter.

Malta may have moved out of a public health emergency and seen its number of active COVID-19 cases decline to 11, but Charmaine Gauci is nevertheless urging people to keep wearing masks in public and in stores.

Malta made the wearing of masks inside most establishments mandatory on 1st May, on the same day that it started lifting restrictions. However, the mask situation has been the subject of much confusion in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said there never was a legal obligation to wear masks but urged people to wear them anyway.

However, the Health Ministry said yesterday that it is actually against the law not to wear masks inside establishments and that officials of the Environmental Health Directorate are still carrying out inspections to ensure compliance with the conditions.