Charmaine Gauci Urges Hairdressers Not To Work At People’s Homes: ‘You’ll Be Putting Yourselves And Your Clients At Risk’

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has urged hairdressers not to work at people’s homes, warning that doing so would place both themselves and their clients at risk.

In her press briefing today, Gauci confirmed what the police told Lovin Malta yesterday, which is that while hairdresser salons are closed by law, it is still legal for hairdressers to work at people’s private homes.

However, she urged people not to use the legality of such services as an excuse to flout social distancing advice.

“The legal notice was for non-essential retail outlets, including hairdressers and beauty salons, to close down. They have since closed down and aren’t offering their services but some have asked whether these services can still be given at home.”

“We must remember that, although the legal notice doesn’t say this shouldn’t happen, hairdresser, beauticians or other people offering these non-essential services will be placing both themselves and their clients at risk, particularly if they’re elderly or vulnerable.”

“People visiting people’s houses to offer these services goes against the concept of social distancing we are promoting so as to control this situation.”