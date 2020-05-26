Charmaine Gauci Urges Floriana FC Fans To Get Tested After Last Night’s Wild Celebrations

Charmaine Gauci has called on Floriana FC fans to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms in the next few days, after they gathered near the Granaries in their hundreds last night to celebrate their team’s league win.

The Superintendent of Public Health also opened up about the moment her team of health experts found out about what was happening in Floriana.

“We stopped what we were doing. We’ve worked so hard… we couldn’t believe it and we were worried. We weren’t angry, we were worried. The minute we heard about it, we alerted the police,” Gauci told the Times of Malta.

Officers dispersed the gathered crowd last night, but not before photos and videos of the celebrations went viral on Maltese social media.

People were livid over the fans’ clear disregard for health authorities’ social distancing advice, with people seen hugging, jumping up and down together and even gathered tightly on the roofs of cars.

“We now need to deal with the aftermath and that means people need to get tested,” Gauci said. “We know that the incubation period is two to 14 days and so people might not feel unwell just yet.”

Gauci ended by saying that any people who came to be tested would have their identities protected and treated in confidentiality, and called for people to be responsible and disciplined in this sensitive time.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not they issued any fines to Floriana FC fans last night. As per a legal notice, people who gather in public in groups of more than six should be fined €100 each.

Cover photo left: Gareth Degiorgio

