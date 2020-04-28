Charmaine Gauci Takes Cautious But Non-Committal Stance On Minister’s ‘Safe Travel’ Proposal

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci didn’t commit herself on a proposal by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli for the establishment of safe travel corridors between EU countries and regions which have successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s remember that the airport was one of the leading factors behind our imported cases so we must take a number of measures to ensure the situation remains calm before we reopen the airport,” she said when asked about Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli’s proposal at today’s COVID-19 press conference.

Gauci didn’t clarify whether she thinks a vaccine must be developed before the airport can be reopened in some capacity.

Yesterday, Farrugia Portelli said EU countries shouldn’t wait for a coronavirus vaccine before taking action to revive the tourism industry, which has been dealt a major blow as a result of lockdown restrictions and border closures.

“Countries should immediately start setting out clear protocols on travel, accommodation, restaurants and other issues, as well as a clear strategy on the revival of tourism,” she said.

Besides the establishment of safe travel corridors, Farrugia Portelli also urged the EU to provide grants to the tourism industry and financial aid to airlines and to set out clear guidelines on flight refunds that acknowledges both the rights of consumers and the need to safeguard the aviation industry.