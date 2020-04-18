Charmaine Gauci Says Situation Must Stabilise Before Airport Can Reopen, Doesn’t Confirm If Vaccine Must Be Found First

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has reaffirmed that there must be a stable decline of active cases before the ordered reversal of lockdown measures can be announced, including the reopening of the airport.

In a press conference today, Lovin Malta asked about conditions needed to prerequisite the reopening of the airport, to which Gauci replied that although authorities are working on an exit strategy, the situation has yet to stabilize before such easing measures are introduced.

Asked about rapid blood testing for COVID-19 for passengers which was introduced last Wednesday in Dubai’s airport, she warned that not all tests are valid. However, she did confirm that Malta is experimenting with a number of tests, including those that test immunity, which could assist in controlling the spread once measures begin to be lifted.

Gauci yesterday said that some restrictive measures will have to remain in place until a vaccine is produced. However, today she didn’t answer when asked whether the airport’s eventual reopening hinges on the development of a vaccine.