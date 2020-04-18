Charmaine Gauci Says Situation Must Stabilise Before Airport Can Reopen, Doesn’t Confirm If Vaccine Must Be Found First
Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has reaffirmed that there must be a stable decline of active cases before the ordered reversal of lockdown measures can be announced, including the reopening of the airport.
In a press conference today, Lovin Malta asked about conditions needed to prerequisite the reopening of the airport, to which Gauci replied that although authorities are working on an exit strategy, the situation has yet to stabilize before such easing measures are introduced.
Asked about rapid blood testing for COVID-19 for passengers which was introduced last Wednesday in Dubai’s airport, she warned that not all tests are valid. However, she did confirm that Malta is experimenting with a number of tests, including those that test immunity, which could assist in controlling the spread once measures begin to be lifted.
Gauci yesterday said that some restrictive measures will have to remain in place until a vaccine is produced. However, today she didn’t answer when asked whether the airport’s eventual reopening hinges on the development of a vaccine.
There were 4 new positive cases of coronavirus in Malta, as confirmed in today’s COVID-19 press conference.
Malta has so far confirmed 426 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 99 have officially recovered, after Gauci announced 8 more recoveries this morning.
324 COVID-19 cases are active.
There have been 972 tests conducted yesterday, bringing the total up to 23,253.
3 of the cases where in Ħal Far Open Centre, which is now the country’s hotspot of the COVID-19 coronavirus after the number of patients rose to 37.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.