د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Charmaine Gauci Nominated For Prestigious European Award By All Six Of Malta’s MEPs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Charmaine Gauci and her team of healthcare workers are being nominated for the European Citizens’ Prize by Malta’s six MEP delegates.

A month after Gauci ended her beloved COVID-19 press conferences and the Superintendent of Public Health is still receiving praise for her inspiration and efforts in dealing with the pandemic.

In a fitting gesture of appreciation to Malta’s healthcare workers, MEPs Miriam Dalli, Roberta Metsola, Alfred Sant, David Casa, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar have jointly nominated her for the prestigious European award.

“Professor Gauci’s inspirational leadership during the worst of the pandemic along with her team of dedicated professionals and so many volunteers, meant Malta and Gozo were able to respond to the pandemic, ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the spread of the contagion,” they said in a press release.

“Her open and straightforward communication style meant people were kept well informed of measures and what they need to do to keep safe.”

Gauci’s daily COVID-19 briefings were seen as a point of reference and hope during the tough times but ended as Malta began to register a decline in active cases at the beginning of this month.

The MEPs made it clear that this nomination was not for her alone but for Malta’s healthcare workforce as a whole who pulled us through the pandemic in a resilient fashion.

“Professor Gauci and her team have demonstrated the very best of Maltese and European values in advocating a science-based approach to healthcare and contagion containment measures. They are exceptional representatives of the capacity of Malta’s healthcare response to the pandemic and deserve to be recognised.”

The European Parliament has encouraged nominations for the award from people helping with the COVID-19 pandemic and we definitely see Gauci and her team deserving of this award.

Do you think Charmaine deserves the award? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Maltese Performer Opens Up About Having To Deal With Racism Since Childhood:'They Used To Call Me Mixed Breed'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK