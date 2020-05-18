Charmaine Gauci: ‘I’ll Be Comfortable Visiting A Restaurant When Mitigation Measures Are In Place’

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said that she would be comfortable eating at a restaurant once certain measures are put into place.

Asked at the daily COVID-19 press briefing wither she would personally feel comfortable visiting a restaurant once they re-open, she said that she would if they have the necessary mitigation measures in place.

“We conducted a risk assessment when we introduced all our measures. There was a situation when there was strong local and imported transmission, which meant some restaurants and shops had to close,” she said.

“We conducted a risk assessment based on several criteria and our recommendations on what should reopen are based on mitigation measures.”

“Someone like I will have their mind at ease that they can visit a restaurant when we see that everyone can follow the measures, both those who are operating restaurants and those visiting. People can visit restaurants when everyone is following the mitigation measures.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expecting to announce the reopening of restaurants and hair salons sometime today, along with new measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.