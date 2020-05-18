Charmaine Gauci Ends Her Daily Press Briefings, Will Now Give Updates Three Times A Week

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed that she will end her daily press briefings on the COVID-19 situation and start delivering updates three times a week instead.

“We are in a transition period. Compared to the situation we had in the past, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down, and we must keep monitoring the situation to ensure the number of new cases remain low.”

“I am meeting you everyday to provide you with a medical account of the situation. Seeing as we are now in a transition period, I will start meeting you every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to keep updating you on the cases throughout the week and to take questions from journalists on behalf of the public.”

The Health Ministry will keep providing daily COVID-19 updates through its official dashboard and Facebook page.

Will you miss Charmaine Gauci’s daily press briefings?