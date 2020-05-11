د . إAEDSRر . س

Charmaine Gauci Downplays Chance Eased Restrictions Will Be Reversed After Malta’s R0 Factor Rises Above One

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has played down suggestions recently eased restrictions could be reintroduced after Malta’s rate of infection, known as the R0 Factor, rose above 1 in recent days.

Prof. Gauci had said last month that the R0 Factor will need to drop below 1 before restrictions can be eased.

However, at her press briefing this morning, she noted that Malta’s number of COVID-19 cases is low and the health authorities are therefore taking a moving average of the R0 Factor into account.

“The ideal situation is that we have an R Factor below 1 to help decrease the rate of transmission. But we also need to remember that we have a small number of cases and therefore look at a moving average to remain below 1..”

“The fact that it goes above and below one is taken into consideration as we go through this transition phase.”

Malta confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases today and six yesterday, a slight rise compared to previous days. With only one patient recovering from the virus today, the number of new cases means the number of active cases in Malta has registered a rise for the first time in 24 days – from 58 to 64.

