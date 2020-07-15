Charlene Farrugia’s Father: ‘My Daughter’s Remains Were Found A Day After I Visited The Tomb Of Christ’

The father of a Maltese woman who was murdered over a decade ago has spoken in court about the long-awaited moment authorities found her remains.

“My daughter’s remains were found the day after I visited the tomb of Christ,” John Farrugia, the father of Charlene Farrugia, said in court today as reported by TVM.

He had travelled to Israel with a priest from Żebbuġ, Daniel Cardona, around a year ago.

While he was at the tomb, he said he felt a “heavy chill” and he prayed with all his might that they’d find his daughter’s remains. On the flight back to Malta, the priest said they would find the remains in the entrance to Valletta.

Farrugia’s testimony came via video conference as the court case into the murder of Charlene Farrugia continues. John Paul Woods has been accused of killing Farrugia and hiding her body 12 years ago.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

Farrugia’s remains were found in a ditch near the Phoenicia Hotel. The cold case was re-opened after Paul Woods was arrested for a failed robbery in Gżira, where he then gave information leading to the grisly find.

