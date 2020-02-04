Chantelle Chetcuti Had Reported Her Suspected Killer To Police For Domestic Violence Seven Years Ago

Chantelle Chetcuti had reported her alleged murderer Justin Borg to the police for domestic violence back in February 2013, police have confirmed in a statement.

“The police have taken note of comments regarding the homicide that took place two days ago in Żabbar and we’d like to clarify that the victim had filed only one domestic violence report against the person who has been charged with her murder,” a police statement read. “This case goes back to February 2013. The police charged the man with domestic violence and the court procedures came to a close during a Family Court sitting on 3rd June, 2013.”

“The police would like to make it clear that it has, is and will continue prioritising the fight against domestic violence.”

Borg, 33, is believed to have stabbed Chetcuti, 34, the former partner and mother of his two children, outside a bar in Żabbar on Sunday night.

He has since been charged with murder, as well as the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and breaching the peace and is pleading not guilty to the charges.