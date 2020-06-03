Changing Rooms Return To Maltese Clothes Stores But Unpurchased Items Will Be Quarantined

Clothes stores will start to feel a bit more normal as of this Friday with strict regulations banning the use of changing rooms set to be loosened.

Clients will now be able to use changing rooms, but retail stores will be obliged to quarantine any unpurchased clothes for 72 hours, the maximum length of time the COVID-19 virus can survive on a surface. Changing rooms will also have to be cleaned after each client.

Any clothes that are returned will also have to be quarantined for 72 hours before they can be offered for purchase again, with the exception of underwear, with clothes stores being told to definitively refuse their return.

The Maltese government on Monday declared victory in its “war” against COVID-19, lifting several restrictions that were implemented last March to curb the spread of the virus. However, guidelines related to social distancing, personal hygiene and the use of face masks will remain in place.

