CEO Of Social Welfare Alfred Grixti Says Migrant Rescue Boats Should Be ‘Sunk’ and ‘Seized’

The head of Malta’s Social Welfare Agency Alfred Grixti has left inflammatory comments on a post regarding a distressed vessels pleading entry into Maltese ports. On the Facebook page of a Labour Party candidate, he says Malta’s government should seize ships used by humanitarian organisations and should be “sunk” and left to deal with the situation alone. “The NGO vessels are operating illegally in Maltese waters…First impound them…Then scuttle them!” he wrote.

This comes after Malta’s government formally announced it would no longer answer migrant vessels’ distress calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. It declared its ports unsafe on 9th April. That same evening, the AFM rescued least 66 migrants but warned this would be the last time during the current crisis. Head of Integra Foundation Maria Pisani has called for his resignation, accusing him of “[using] his position to incite violence and vomit crap.” “Would someone please remind the CEO of the agency tasked with inclusion that saving lives is not a crime. And would someone please have the balls to just remove him from his position?” she wrote in a Facebook post.