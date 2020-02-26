Censored Maltese Teacher-Comedian Meets Education Minister: ‘He Was Completely On My Side’

A teacher-comedian who was censored by her school for publishing a satirical video was in high spirits following a one-on-one meeting this morning with Education Minister Owen Bonnici.

“Owen Bonnici’s office called me up and told me I had a meeting with the minister,” Sandra Gauci told Lovin Malta. “He was completely on my side. He told me that he saw the video, that I did nothing wrong and that the school made a fuss over nothing.”

“He told me he spoke to my school principal and that the admonishment warning I was given is no longer valid.”