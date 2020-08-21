Celebrations To Censorship: Malta Reacts To The Death Of Xarabank

Malta’s most popular television show has been pulled off the air after 23 years – and people have a whole lot to say about it. Xarabank, which ran on TVM, was a show that didn’t shy away from controversy, covering everything from exorcisms to gay rights to hypnotism to a veritable gamut of key social issues. Loved and loathed in equal measure, the news that the show had finally been axed led to social media being flooded with reactions, thoughts and questions about the future of primetime Maltese television.

1. A lot of people couldn’t help but question why such a popular show was removed.

2. And there were those that weren’t necessarily fans but understood the importance of a national discussion show of this type.

3. There were those that celebrated the cancellation.

4. And some questioned what kind of legacy the show will leave behind.

5. Members of the LGBTQI community thanked the show for being among the first to break the taboo.

6. And former employees praised Peppi Azzopardi and his team for being so influential in Malta’s media space.

7. Many were left wondering what this means for the future of primetime Maltese television.

8. And those within the media industry saw this as nothing more than the next step in a very worrying trend.