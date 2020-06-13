Cats Are Never Seen In Mdina Garden Where ‘Filthy’ Cat Shelters Were Removed Because Of Health Concern, Local Council Says
Cats have never been seen dwelling in the Mdina public garden that saw ‘filthy’ cat shelters removed due to health concerns, Mdina Local Council’s contracts manager has told Lovin Malta.
Yesterday, NGO Animal Guardians Malta published photos of a man allegedly going around the garden destroying shelters made for stray cats of the area.
The post sparked outrage amongst the online community, but the Mdina Local Council has sent a statement and series of photos to clarify the issue:
“The Mdina Local Council Gardner was instructed by the undersigned to clean the stench and filth left by a some self-proclaimed ” animal lover”. The so called cat shelters were four boxes, one of them an old jabloo box left in a tree planter. The filthy, stench eyesore had to be cleaned for health reasons as the garden is visited by the general public include children.”
“In the gardens there are no cats or felines dwells, therefore the Animal Guardians Malta failed to check their facts right, that so called shelters were there without purpose, permissions and without proper know-how of cat petting.”
“The filth and wasted uneaten food left in the sun attracts flies, wasps, ants and is no healthy environment for any cats they would possibly settle in the garden. This unhealthy situation was reported also by the Malta Tourism Authority regarding Howard’s gardens upkeep.”
“Nevertheless, the garden is one of Malta’s prime tourist and public attendance sites and hence attracts thousands of people daily at Mdina. Assurance can be given to the Animal Guardians Malta, that no cats were ever seen dwelling or roaming in the gardens.”
“Any person who wish to install a cat shelter in Howard’s Garden must first seek permission from the Mdina Local Council.”
