Cats Are Never Seen In Mdina Garden Where ‘Filthy’ Cat Shelters Were Removed Because Of Health Concern, Local Council Says

Cats have never been seen dwelling in the Mdina public garden that saw ‘filthy’ cat shelters removed due to health concerns, Mdina Local Council’s contracts manager has told Lovin Malta.

Yesterday, NGO Animal Guardians Malta published photos of a man allegedly going around the garden destroying shelters made for stray cats of the area.

The post sparked outrage amongst the online community, but the Mdina Local Council has sent a statement and series of photos to clarify the issue:

“The Mdina Local Council Gardner was instructed by the undersigned to clean the stench and filth left by a some self-proclaimed ” animal lover”. The so called cat shelters were four boxes, one of them an old jabloo box left in a tree planter. The filthy, stench eyesore had to be cleaned for health reasons as the garden is visited by the general public include children.”